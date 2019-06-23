Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for England vs. Cameroon in knockout round

England and Cameroon play each other for the first time when they meet in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday. England (3-0) won Group D, while Cameroon (1-2) advanced from Group E as one of the four-best third-place teams following a scintillating, last-minute win over New Zealand on Thursday. Kickoff from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The winner takes on Norway in the quarterfinals. Sportsbooks list England as a -825 money line favorite (risk $825 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Cameroon odds, while Cameroon is going off as the underdog at +2,125 (risk $100 to return $2,125). The draw is +735, and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Before you make any England vs. Cameroon picks, check out the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA's win over Sweden, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

Now, the model has dialed in on England vs. Cameroon. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the England vs. Cameroon money line. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that England has won four straight World Cup matches now, and that the team is a sparkling 13-5 with four draws in soccer's biggest event. In the 2019 Women's World Cup, forward Ellen White has been lethal in the attack, scoring three times on six shots, while goalie Karen Bardsley has six saves and just one goal allowed.

Coach Phil Neville's Lionesses will be fresh for Cameroon as players like Jodie Taylor, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all sat out the final group stage game, a 2-0 win over Japan, while Nikita Parris was used as a sub.

But just because the Lionesses are clicking and well-rested doesn't mean they're the right side of the England vs. Cameroon money line.

That's because Cameroon has been making strides in the 2019 World Cup as well. After a 1-0 loss to Canada and 3-1 defeat to Netherlands, Cameroon qualified for the Round of 16 with a stunning 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday as Ajara Nchout scored the game-winner during injury time. Nchout leads the team with two goals, while forward Gabrielle Onguene has one.

Cameroon has a more-than-respectable 3-4 record in World Cup competition and enters the Round of 16 with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

So who wins England vs. Cameroon? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. Cameroon money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert whose model is up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.