Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for England vs. Norway

The knockout round of the 2019 Women's World Cup resumes on Thursday when England meets Norway. England can advance to its second Women's World Cup semifinal in team history with a win. The Lionesses, ranked No. 3 in the world, reached the semifinals four years ago before losing to Japan, 2-1. In three previous World Cup appearances, England has lost in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Norway, ranked No. 12, will try to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2007. The winner of this FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match will advance to face the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between the United States and France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list England as a +100 money line favorite to move on in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket (risk $100 to win $100), while Norway is going off as the underdog at +275. A draw in regulation is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest England vs. Norway odds. Before you make any England vs. Norway picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model has factored in that England forward Ellen White has emerged as one of the world's top center-forwards during the 2019 World Cup. In three matches so far, the 30-year-old Manchester City forward has scored four times. She trails only Australia's Sam Kerr and the United States' Alex Morgan, who have five goals apiece, in the race for the Golden Boot. "Ellen has taken her game to another level," England manager Phil Neville said.

The model also knows that the Lionesses won the last meeting between these two teams in a major tournament. Four years ago, England knocked out Norway, 2-1, in the Round of 16. This time around, England blanked Cameroon, 3-0, in the round of 16 and has allowed only one goal in the World Cup 2019.

But just because England appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the England vs. Norway money line on Thursday.

The model knows that Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen is a dangerous threat any time she's on the pitch. In the team's round of 16 win against Australia, Graham Hansen, who has 26 goals in 76 caps, took 11 shots. And that does not include her successful penalty kick that helped the Norwegians put away the Australians.

The model also has considered that Norway has the offensive firepower to stay with England. In 11 matches this year, the team has scored 25 goals, including seven in four 2019 World Cup games. The Norwegians have been shut out only twice this year.

