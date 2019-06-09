Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for England vs. Scotland

England's 2019 Women's World Cup campaign gets underway Sunday when the Three Lionesses square off against Scotland at 12 p.m. ET. England enters this summer's tournament as one of the favorites to hoist the trophy after going unbeaten on the road to France 2019 and winning the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. Scotland, meanwhile, will look to shock the world and earn a positive result in its first ever Women's World Cup match. Scotland enters Sunday's match as a massive underdog at +1350 (risk $100 to win $1350), while England is going off as a -460 money line favorite. The draw is +500, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest England vs. Scotland odds. Before locking in your England vs. Scotland picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you'll want to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

The model is leaning towards the under.

The model is well aware that England enters the Women's World Cup as one of the hottest teams in the world. Despite falling to New Zealand 1-0 in their final tune-up match, the Three Lionesses are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 games. England's attack enters this summer's tournament in top form, scoring two or more goals in five of its last seven matches. Beth Mead, who recorded seven goals and 12 assists for Arsenal this season, has found the back of the net three times for England in 2019.

Plus, England will feature a team of experienced players who know what it takes to win at the Women's World Cup. The Three Lionesses are coming off their best showing ever at this tournament, finishing in third place in 2015.

But just because the Three Lionesses enter the Women's World Cup among the favorites to lift the trophy doesn't mean they're the best value on the England vs. Scotland money line Sunday.

Scotland, who's making its Women's World Cup debut, enters Sunday's match full of confidence. Scotland finished on top of its European qualifying group with seven wins and one loss. The Scots also enter the Women's World Cup 2019 on a five-game unbeaten streak. That includes winning their last two games against Brazil and Jamaica, teams that will be competing in this summer's tournament.

