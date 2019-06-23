Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for France vs. Brazil

Brazil has experience and a history of success in the Women's World Cup on its side. France has home-field advantage and will enter Sunday's showdown as one of the hottest clubs in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Something has to give Sunday when Brazil and France meet in the knockout stage at Grand Stade du Havre in Le Harve. The ball gets rolling on the pitch at 3 p.m. ET. France (3-0-0) is ranked third in the world and a victory likely sets up a highly anticipated clash with the United States in the quarterfinals. But the French can't overlook a No. 10-ranked Brazil club (2-1-0) that has now advanced past the group stage in the Women's World Cup for the sixth consecutive time. France is a -300 sportsbook favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Brazil is priced at +750 in the latest Brazil vs. France odds. The draw is priced at +400. Before you lock in your Brazil vs. France picks in the 2019 Women's World Cup, make sure you hear what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

The Soccerbot knows France won all three of its group matches in World Cup play for the first time in team history. After outlasting Nigeria, the French players and coaches were relieved to win a contest in which they were not at their best. They lamented a lack of intensity and execution, and missed several opportunities to create separation. France had beaten Nigeria 8-0 in a friendly last year.

Still, the French have a lot of positives to take into the Round of 16. They have scored seven goals while failing to concede a goal to an opposing player (an own-goal was the source of Norway's score). France is now the second betting favorite in the 2019 Women's World Cup, behind the United States, with odds of about 4-1 at most outlets.

The Brazilians showed poise and resilience after their match against Australia. They were stunned by a comeback in which they allowed two consecutive goals and saw a late own-goal stand up as the difference.

They needed a win over Italy in order to preserve their chances of advancing in the 2019 World Cup bracket and answered the call as Marta's second half penalty kick found the net and held up as the game-winner on Tuesday. Brazil got the nod into the round of 16 as one of the top third-place sides. Brazil now boasts a record of 20-5-8 in World Cup matches and seeks to reach the quarterfinals for the second time this decade.

