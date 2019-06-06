Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for France vs. South Korea

France vs. South Korea kicks off the 2019 Women's World Cup on Friday, June 7. The action gets underway from Parc des Princes at 3 p.m. ET, with the host nation looking to start their tournament with an emphatic victory. These two teams met four years ago in Canada in the Round of 16, with France advancing to the quarterfinals thanks to an impressive 3-0 win. Les Blues earned a 2-1 victory in their final tune-up game for the Women's World Cup, while South Korea fell to Sweden after a late stoppage time goal. Oddsmakers list France as a -950 money line favorite (risk $950 to win $100), while South Korea is going off as the underdog at +2450 (risk $100 to return $2450). The draw is +800, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3 in the latest France vs. South Korea odds. Before you make any France vs. South Korea picks, be sure to check out the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

Now, the model has its sights set on France vs. South Korea. We can tell you the model is leaning towards the under, but its much stronger play is on the France vs. South Korea money line. You absolutely need to see it before locking in any picks.

The model has taken into account that France enters Friday's match on a five-game unbeaten streak. Les Blues has also been victorious in six of their seven games in 2019 and will be eager to earn a win in front of their home crowd on Friday.

This French squad boasts a number of players from the dominant Olympique Lyonnais side, who won its fourth consecutive Champions League title earlier this year. France forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored 13 goals in 18 French Division 1 Feminine games this season. Le Sommer has been a constant scoring threat for France throughout her career. In fact, she's scored more than 70 goals for France in over 150 appearances. If Le Sommer is able to find the back of the net again on Friday, France will be extremely hard to beat in front of its home crowd.

But just because France features an explosive attack doesn't mean it's the best value on the France vs. South Korea money line Friday.

South Korea is playing in its third Women's World Cup and will bring an experienced team that knows what it takes to advance. Korea Republic advanced past the group stage in 2015 before losing to France 3-0 in the Round of 16. Plus, South Korea has proven to be a tough team to beat in tournament action, winning two of its three matches at the FFA Cup of Nations earlier this year.

So who should you back on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the France vs. South Korea money line you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.