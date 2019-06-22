Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Germany vs. Nigeria in Round of 16

Having gone undefeated in group play, Germany, the two-time Women's World Cup winner and reigning Olympic champion, begins its quest for a third title on Saturday when it meets Nigeria. It's the first Round of 16 knockout match of the 2019 Women's World Cup and goes down at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. The Germans, ranked No. 2 in the world, have not lost a match in the last nine months. Meanwhile, African champions Nigeria barely advanced to the knockout stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as one of the four best third-place teams. The winner of Saturday's match will advance in the 2019 World Cup bracket to play the winner of Canada vs. Sweden in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Germany as a -650 money line favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while Nigeria is going off as the underdog at +1300 (risk $100 to win $1,300). The draw is +650 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the current Germany vs. Nigeria odds. Before you make any Germany vs. Nigeria picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA's victory over Sweden, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The model has taken into account that Germany, already one of the best teams in the world, is coming off its best match of the tournament. In their first two games of the World Cup, the Germans ground out 1-0 victories against China and Spain. But on Monday, Germany blasted South Africa, 4-0, scoring three goals in the first half and matching the team's total goals from its previous five World Cup matches combined.

The model also knows that the Germans have assembled an impressive resume over the last year. Since September alone, Germany has beaten France (currently ranked No. 4 in the world), Sweden (No. 9), Spain (No. 13), Italy (No. 15) and China (No. 16) and has not lost in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Nigeria has lost five of six games against teams currently in the top 20.

But just because the Germans are one of the world's soccer powers doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. Nigeria money line Saturday.

The Super Falcons are coming off a solid performance against another of the world's best, France, in group play. A 10-woman Nigerian side played the world's No. 4 team toe-to-toe for much of the match before a penalty kick in the 79th minute gave France the only score of the game. But even that goal was not without controversy; it came only after VAR ruled that the original penalty kick, which was wide, had to be retaken because goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had moved off her line.

The model also has considered that the Super Falcons have played solid defense over their last two matches. Since allowing three goals to Norway in its tournament opener, Nigeria has allowed only the controversial penalty over its last two matches.

