Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Japan vs. Scotland

Japan has appeared in the last two Women's World Cup Finals, but could be in serious danger of advancing past the group stage if it is unable to beat Scotland on Friday. Japan was held to a scoreless draw against Argentina in its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup despite controlling the tempo of the game. Scotland, which is making its Women's World Cup debut at this year's tournament, lost a hard-fought match against England but showed it belongs on the game's biggest stage. Kickoff from Stade de la Route de Lorient is set for 9 a.m. ET.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model is crushing the 2019 Women's World Cup group stage, returning $625 already to anyone following its picks. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

The model has its sights set on Japan vs. Scotland.

The model has factored in that Japan will be the more desperate team on Friday. After failing to secure all three points as the heavy favorite against Argentina in its opening match, Japan has put itself in a precarious position. A loss against Scotland would leave the Nadeshiko with just one point entering their final Group D match against England.

Japan, who's appeared in the last two Women's World Cup Finals, controlled the game against Argentina, holding 72 percent of possession time, but failed to find the back of the net. Japan's offense, which had just two shots on target against Argentina, will need to penetrate Scotland's back line if the Nadeshiko want to earn all three points on Friday.

But just because Japan will be motivated to get a result on Friday doesn't mean it's the best value on the Japan vs. Scotland money line.

That's because Scotland will enter Friday's match full of confidence despite losing its opening game at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. The Scots have won four of their last six matches and could climb into second place in Group D with a victory over Japan.

The model also has considered that Scottish midfielder Erin Cuthbert is a prolific playmaker who can cause trouble for Japan's back line. Cuthbert, who plays professionally for Chelsea, recorded eight goals and five assists for Chelsea this season. Her dynamic abilities led her to being named Chelsea's Player of the Year. Cuthbert and Scotland's attack will look to dissect a Japan defense that has given up nine goals in its last five games.

