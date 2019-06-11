Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Netherlands vs. New Zealand

Two teams full of experience collide Tuesday when the Netherlands and New Zealand square off at the 2019 Women's World Cup. New Zealand is making its fifth ever Women's World Cup appearance, while the Dutch were victorious in a continental playoff over Switzerland to make their second straight appearance in the tournament. This is the second ever meeting between these two teams at the Women's World Cup. The Netherlands earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Zealand four years ago in the group stage. Tuesday's Group E fixture will kick off from Stade Océane at 9 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the Netherlands as a -350 money line favorite (risk $350 to win $100), while New Zealand is going off at +915. The draw is +450, and the over-under for total goals scored is three in the latest New Zealand vs. Netherlands odds. Before you make any Netherlands vs. New Zealand picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has its sights set on Netherlands vs. New Zealand.

The model has taken into account that the Netherlands enter the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 with an impressive resume. The Oranje Leeuwinnen are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 games and the Netherlands' results leading up to this year's tournament have been extremely impressive. In fact, the Dutch have beaten Australia, China, South Africa and Chile, which are all in the 2019 Women's World Cup field.

The Netherlands' offense has been absolutely sensational leading up to the Women's World Cup. The Dutch have scored 12 goals in their last three games while conceding zero during that span. The Dutch attack is led by Vivianne Miedema, who scored seven goals for the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup qualifiers. Danielle van de Donk has also been in top form, scoring four goals in the Netherlands' 7-0 thrashing of Chile earlier this year.

But just because the Oranje Leeuwinnen enter the Women's World Cup on a hot streak doesn't mean they're the best value on the Netherlands vs. New Zealand money line Tuesday.

New Zealand has yet to win a match in its five appearances at the Women's World Cup, but the Kiwis will enter this year's tournament full of confidence. New Zealand clinched its fourth straight continental title by beating Fiji 8-0 in the OFC Women's Nations Cup. New Zealand won five consecutive matches in that tournament, scoring 43 goals while conceding zero.

Defensively, New Zealand boasts a dynamic back line that has proven to be extremely difficult to break down. The Kiwis have now kept a clean sheet in 15 of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers and held England, among the favorites to hoist the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 trophy, goalless in a 1-0 victory.

So who wins Netherlands vs. New Zealand?