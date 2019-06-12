Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Nigeria vs. South Korea

If South Korea or Nigeria has any chance at a Round of 16 berth in the 2019 Women's World Cup, victory must happen on Wednesday when the teams meet in a Group A showdown. Action begins at 9 a.m. ET from Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France at the foot of the French Alps. Both teams were routed in their Week 1 matchups, as South Korea dropped a 4-0 decision to host France, while Nigeria fell 3-0 to Norway. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals after round-robin play, so a decisive victory is needed by both sides to keep hopes afloat. Oddsmakers have installed South Korea as the favorite at +110 on the money line (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest South Korea vs. Nigeria odds. Nigeria is going off at +240 (risk $100 to win $240) with a draw at +245. The over-under for total goals scored is at 2.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about the matchup before making any Nigeria vs. South Korea picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The model knows South Korea was put in a tough spot against France to open the FIFA World Cup 2019 in Paris in what was billed as the biggest women's game in the country's history. The Koreans fell behind nine minutes in, trailed 3-0 at halftime and couldn't recover.

But South Korea is far from an over-matched team -- it ranks No. 14 in the world in the latest FIFA World Rankings, a position it's held for three years. Nigeria, meanwhile, comes in at 38th. Nigeria took on France last June and was demolished 8-0.

South Korea is armed with the country's all-time leading scorer in forward Ji So-Yun, a 13-year veteran who made her international debut at age 15. Ji, who plays for Chelsea, along with Cho So-Hyun (West Ham), who has 115 international games under her belt, give South Korea a formidable tandem.

But just because South Korea enters this match ranked higher doesn't mean it's the best value on the Nigeria vs. South Korea money line on Wednesday.

Nigeria has dominated the continent of Africa, winning the African Cup of Nations 11 times, and it's the only country from Africa to participate in every Women's World Cup. The Nigerians have speed and the best player on the pitch in three-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala. The 24-year-old was the MVP of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2014 and led the tournament in scoring. She's one of the top stars at the World Cup 2019.

Nigeria had pre-tournament goals of advancing to the quarterfinals with a draw and win. After defensive issues led to a rough first half against Norway, the team settled down and played the Norwegians even in the second half. With opening game jitters gone, Nigeria hopes to take advantage against a South Korea team that didn't register a single shot on goal in its first match.

