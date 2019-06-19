Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Scotland vs. Argentina

Scotland and Argentina have a chance to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup for the first time in team history when the countries collide in the final round of Group D play on Wednesday. Argentina (0-1-1, one point) is playing in its third World Cup, while Scotland (0-0-2, zero points) is playing in its first. Both teams need a win on Wednesday to advance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Scotland as a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), up from an open of -170, while Argentina is going off as the underdog at +490 (risk $100 to return $490). The draw is +300, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Scotland vs. Argentina picks, be sure to see the latest 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model knows that, even though it has lost its first two matches of group play, Scotland has shown the ability to score. The Scots managed a goal apiece against England (ranked No. 3 in the world) and Japan (No. 7), losing 2-1 to both. Argentina, however, has yet to score in the 2019 World Cup, which could force the Argentines out of their defensive mindset, opening up the chances for Scotland's scorers.

The model also has factored in that Scotland has more impressive results recently than Argentina. On April 8, the Scots beat world No. 10 Brazil, 1-0, in a friendly in preparation for the World Cup 2019. Argentina has only three wins this year -- two over low level American college teams and one against world No. 74 Uruguay.

But just because the Scots, No. 20 in the world, are the higher ranked squad doesn't mean they're the best value on the Scotland vs. Argentina money line Wednesday.

The Argentines have played stout defense so far in the Women's World Cup 2019. They played to a scoreless draw with Japan before limiting England, ranked No. 3 in the world, to one second-half goal on Friday.

The model also has considered that Argentina will have Vanina Correa in goal. The 5-foot-11 Correa, the only Argentine to appear in three Women's World Cups, turned in one of the best goalkeeping performances of the tournament so far. Against England, she made six saves, including one on a penalty, and was only beaten once in the 1-0 loss.

