Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Sweden vs. Thailand

With the USA looming large in Group F of the 2019 Women's World Cup, Sweden and Thailand know that games against the other two teams in their group could determine whether they make it to the knockout round. On Sunday, the two sides will go head-to-head in a critical matchup at 9 a.m. ET at Allianz Riviera Stadium. Sweden bested Chile 2-0 in its first match and can clinch a spot in the knockout round with another win and a Team USA victory over Chile. Meanwhile, Thailand ran into the USWNT buzzsaw in its first match and lost 13-0. However, Thailand could salvage hope by snatching a win on Sunday. The Swedes are -10000 favorites (risk $10,000 to win $100) in the latest Sweden vs. Thailand odds, with Thailand getting +4700 (bet $100 to win $4,700) and a draw listed at +1500. The over-under total for goals scored is 6.5. But before you make your Sweden vs. Thailand picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from SportsLine soccer expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot Model.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $625 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

Now, the model has its sights set on Sweden vs. Thailand. We can tell you it's leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that selection exclusively at SportsLine.

For Sunday, the model knows that Sweden will be looking to control possession against Thailand. The Swedes had 69 percent of possession in their win over Chile and were sharp on the ball, completing 82 percent of their passes. Meanwhile, their pressure kept Chile from putting anything together in the final third as they finished completing just 54 percent of their passes while putting just one shot on goal.

Sweden has medaled three times at the Women's World Cup and is coming off a silver at the 2016 Olympics, so it has the talent to make a deep run in this tournament.

However, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that Sweden will be the best value on the Sweden vs. Thailand money line.

Thailand lost 13-0 to the USWNT on Tuesday, but they are still the No. 34 team in the FIFA rankings and were in the top 30 last season during an 11-match unbeaten streak. Thailand won the AFF Championship over Australia's U-20 team and dominated their Asian competition during that stretch. One poor night against the most dominant force in women's soccer doesn't represent their ability to compete on this stage.

Pitsamai Sornsai leads Thailand's charge with 75 goals in 113 international appearances, and if she can steal a goal, she gives Thailand a fighting chance as a +4700 underdog. Thailand was able to steal a game against Ivory Coast at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

So who wins Thailand vs. Sweden? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thailand vs. Sweden money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.