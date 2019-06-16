Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Chile

The United States Women's National Team opened its 2019 Women's World Cup title defense with a resounding 13-0 victory over Thailand. Now, the USWNT looks to follow up its historic victory with another three points on Sunday against Chile, who's making its first appearance at the Women's World Cup. These two teams met twice last year, with Team USA winning both matches by a combined 7-0 score. Sunday's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 fixture will kick-off from Parc des Princes at 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as an overwhelming -4500 money line favorite (risk $4,500 to win $100), while Chile is going off as the underdog at +8500 (risk $100 to return $8,500). The draw is +2000 and the over-under for total goals scored is five in the latest USA vs. Chile odds. Before you make any USA vs. Chile picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $740 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

Now, the model has its sights set on USA vs. Chile in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. We can tell you the model is leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. Chile money line. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model is well aware the United States features an explosive offense that scored 13 times in its opening match, the most by a team in a single World Cup game. Alex Morgan found the back of the net five times for the USWNT, while Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh were also among the Americans who scored against Thailand. Team USA's offense is receiving most of the headlines for its impressive performance, but it's their defense that has been difficult to break down.

In fact, the USA enters Sunday's showdown having kept a clean sheet in four straight games. Alyssa Naeher, the 31-year-old goalie who took over for Hope Solo, has recorded 25 clean sheets in 46 appearances for the USWNT and will look to add another strong performance against a Chilean team that has scored just one goal in its last four matches.

But just because Morgan and the USWNT enter Sunday's match full of confidence doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Chile money line.

That's because Chile showed it has what it takes to compete with the top teams in the world in its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup France. Despite being outshot 24-5, Chile's defense held Sweden, a top 10 team in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, scoreless through the first 80 minutes of play.

The Chileans will enter Sunday's match eager to shock the world and earn their first ever positive result at the Women's World Cup. They'll look to frustrate USA's attack by putting all 11 players behind the ball and pounce on any potential mishaps that could lead to a quick counter-attacking opportunity.

So who wins USA vs. Chile? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USA vs. Chile money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.