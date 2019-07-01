Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. England

After a high-energy quarterfinal win over France, the United States will move on to the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday, when the USWNT takes on England. American winger Megan Rapinoe silenced the rowdy French crowd in Paris on Friday with a goal in the fifth minute on a free kick and later added a second goal that was ultimately the difference-maker. The USWNT prevailed 2-1 and has allowed just two goals in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 so far. Meanwhile, England has breezed to a pair of 3-0 wins over Cameroon and Norway since the knockout rounds started, and the No. 3 team in the FIFA rankings is eager to best the defending Women's World Cup champions. The United States is a -120 (risk $120 to return $100) money line favorite, while England is going off as the underdog at +350 (risk $100 to return $350). A draw in regulation is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest USA vs. England odds. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals predictions, be sure to see the USA vs. England picks from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan vs. Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance in which it called Sweden's shocking victory over Germany, England beating Norway and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy in regulation.

The model has taken into account that Team USA has owned the series against England. In 16 matches against the Lionesses, the Americans have won 10 times and lost just four. Two games, including the last meeting between the two sides, ended in a draw. In the most recent match, in the SheBelieves Cup in March, the teams played to a 2-2 draw, but the USWNT had the upper hand for most of the game and created much more dangerous chances. The Americans out-shot England 20-6 and had six corners to England's one.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. England money line on Tuesday.

The model knows that the Lionesses have been playing extremely well since the 2019 World Cup started despite a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in a friendly just a week before the tournament started. They beat Scotland 2-1 in their opening match and have put up four consecutive clean sheet victories over Argentina, Japan, Cameroon and Norway. They have not allowed a goal since June 9.

England dominated possession in its 3-0 win over Cameroon and then proved they could finish in a more evenly-possessed battle with Norway that also ended 3-0. Ellen White, a 30-year-old playing in her their Women's World Cup, is currently tied for the Golden Boot with Team USA's Alex Morgan and Rapinoe.

