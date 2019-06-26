Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. France

Team USA's quest to win the 2019 Women's World Cup will face its toughest challenge yet on Friday when the Americans face off against host France at Parc des Princes in Paris. The USWNT, ranked No. 1 in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 after narrowly defeating Spain, 2-1, on Monday. Both goals came on penalty kicks from Megan Rapinoe. Meanwhile Les Bleues, ranked No. 4 in the world and the second biggest favorite behind the United States to win the 2019 World Cup, moved on in the 2019 World Cup bracket by edging Brazil, 2-1, in extra time on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a +125 money line favorite, while France is going off as the underdog at +210. A draw in regulation is +230, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any USA vs. France picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Canada upsetting Sweden and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on Team USA vs. France. We can tell you the model is leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. France money line. You can see that pick exclusively at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the USWNT is a dominant power that rarely loses. Since falling to Australia 1-0 in July 2017, Team USA is an eye-popping 36-1-5 over its last 42 matches. In addition, the series between the United States and France has been convincingly one-sided. In fact, the Americans are 17-3-3 all-time against Les Bleues.

The model also knows that, in seven previous Women's World Cups, the Americans have never failed to reach the semifinals. The United States has outscored its seven quarterfinal opponents 21-4 and been forced to penalty kicks only once, in 2011. Team USA netted a record-setting 13 goals against Thailand in its 2019 World Cup opener and has conceded just one goal thus far.

But just because the United States has been dominant over the last two years doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. France money line on Friday.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

So who wins France vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the France vs. USA money line you need to be all over Friday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.