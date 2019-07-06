Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

Team USA's 2-1 semifinal victory over England in the 2019 Women's World Cup was full of drama and had a championship matchup feel. Despite knocking off two of the top four teams in the knockout stage so far, there's still plenty of work to do for the world's top-ranked team. The United States has just a few days to move on from the emotional victory and prepare for another elite opponent as it gets set to face the Netherlands on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in the 2019 Women's World Cup final. If the United States wants to successfully defend its Women's World Cup title, the Americans will have to knock off the Netherlands, a team that has won nine consecutive games. The USWNT is appearing in its third straight Women's World Cup final, so it's no surprise to see the Americans as -275 (risk $275 to return $100) money line favorites in the latest USA vs. Netherlands odds. The Dutch are going off as underdogs at +765 (risk $100 to return $765). A draw in regulation returns +385, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. With a pair of top international powers putting it all on the line, you'll want to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. Netherlands picks of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

Now, the model has its sights set on USA vs. Netherlands. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. Netherlands money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the massive experience edge the United States has over the Netherlands. This is the third straight Women's World Cup final that the USA has appeared in. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is making its first ever appearance on the grandest stage of women's soccer. Team USA features a plethora of stars who played in the Women's World Cup final four years ago in Canada. That year, Carli Lloyd, a super-sub for the USA in France, netted the fastest hat trick in Women's World Cup history in the Americans' 5-2 victory over Japan that saw the USWNT crowned world champions for the third time.

Plus, the United States enters Sunday's match against the Netherlands having won 11 consecutive games at the Women's World Cup. They'll look to rely on their past experience to become the first country to win four Women's World Cup titles.

But all those stars don't guarantee that the Americans are the best value on the Team USA vs. Netherlands money line in the finals.

That's because the Dutch have been extremely stingy on defense. They gave up just two goals in the group phase and have conceded just one in the knockout phase. They've kept a clean sheet in their last two matchups against world powers Italy and Sweden, so they'll have plenty of confidence against Team USA on Sunday.

And while Rapinoe is optimistic she'll play, there's no guarantee she'll be 100 percent. Playmaking midfielder Rose Lavelle also went down with an apparent hamstring injury against England and was unable to finish the game for the USWNT. She hopes to play, but also might be less than full strength if she does.

The Americans have also drawn criticism for playing too conservatively late. That strategy could backfire against a Netherlands squad that has proven to be clutch, like when Jackie Groenen netted the game-winner in extra time against Sweden in the semifinals.

So who wins the Women's World Cup 2019 final? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Netherlands vs. USA money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.