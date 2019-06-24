Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Spain

Through the group stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, Team USA looked dominant in defending its title by outscoring its opponents 18-0. On Monday at noon ET, the intensity gets ratcheted up as the USWNT takes on Spain in the knockout stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe have all played major roles for the USA so far, but Spanish star Jennifer Hermoso is one of the most dynamic forwards playing in the Round of 16. The United States is the -300 favorite on the money line (risk $300 to win $100), while Spain is the +850 underdog in the latest USA vs. Spain odds. A regulation draw is priced at +400 with the over-under for total goals at 2.5. But before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for the Round of 16, be sure to see the USA vs. Spain picks from David Sumpter's Soccerbot model.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA beating Sweden, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The model knows that the Americans will be leaning heavily on a defense that hasn't allowed a goal in 594 minutes to help keep Hermoso quiet and quell any worries of Spanish upset. Team USA not only has held its opponents scoreless thus far, but the Americans have allowed few scoring chances. The Americans recorded a historic 13-0 win over Thailand in the opener, then defeated Sweden 2-0 and Chile 3-0.

The United States has also been relentless on offense, with 82 shot attempts leading to 33 shots on goal. Eighteen of those shots, or 22 percent, have found the back of the net. Whether it's Alex Morgan or Carli Lloyd leading the attack, or a combination of the two, few teams have an answer for the USWNT in the final third.

But just because the Americans have crushed the competition doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Spain money line.

This is Spain's second-ever Women's World Cup appearance, on the heels of a 2015 berth. But Spain crushed its competition to qualify for the Women's World Cup, going 8-0 and outscoring its opponents 25-2. It held its own in a 1-0 defeat to the USA in January, and arguably outplayed Germany in a 1-0 loss in the group stage, outshooting the Germans while controlling possession 59 percent of the time. The Spaniards will also be more rested, with seven days between games compared to just four for the Americans.

Spain is better known for its defense than its offense, but forward Jennifer Hermoso is considered one of the top playmakers at the Women's World Cup 2019. She has 39 goals in 71 international matches, including seven in World Cup qualifying, and she found the back of the net in her team's 3-1 win over South Africa in group play.

