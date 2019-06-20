Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Sweden

The United States Women's National Team is already locked into the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Now the Americans, the world's No. 1-ranked team, can clinch Group F on Thursday when they take on No. 9 Sweden in the final game of group play. The USWNT wins the group with a victory or draw, which puts it in a Round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Spain. A loss and the Americans face the winner of Thursday's game between No. 5 Canada and No. 8 Netherlands. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Stade Oceane in Le Havre. Incredibly, this is the fifth Women's World Cup in a row in which Team USA and Sweden have been drawn into the same group. The U.S. has won twice, Sweden has won once, and there has been one draw. Oddsmakers have installed the United States as the favorite at -400 on the money line (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest USA vs. Sweden odds. Sweden is going off at +1100 (risk $100 to win $1,100) with a draw at +490. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in this FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any USA vs. Sweden picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The model knows Team USA is the top-ranked squad in the world for a reason. The Americans went 18-0-2 last year and are 9-1-2 in 2019, the lone defeat to No. 2 France. They've won three of the seven Women's World Cup tournaments and are the defending champions.

Team USA made a statement in a 13-0 demolition of Thailand, the most-lopsided result in Women's World Cup history. Alex Morgan scored five goals that day. Only four starters against Thailand played against Chile, but they still won 3-0 with two goals from Carli Lloyd.

Sweden plays defense, but it won't matter if the South American nation can't score. Throwing out the 5-1 win against overmatched Thailand, Sweden averaged 1.2 goals over its last six games. If a motivated U.S. team gets an early lead, Sweden may not have the offensive muscle to rebound.

But just because the Americans have crushed the competition doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Sweden money line.

Sweden has never won the World Cup, but it has advanced to the semifinals three times and was the runner-up in 2003. The Swedes have considerable experience, with six players having 100-plus international games and five with at least 10 goals.

The last time Sweden faced the USWNT was at the 2016 Olympics quarterfinals, a game Sweden won on penalty kicks en route to the silver medal. American goalkeeper Hope Solo famously called the Swedes "cowards" post-match for their defense-first strategy.

Sweden's defense is certainly the focal point, and it's backed by one of the world's top goalies, Hedvig Lindahl. She made a critical shootout save in the win over Team USA at the Olympics and registered two more against Brazil in the next round. This is her fifth World Cup.

