Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top-rated expert picks for USA vs. England

Team USA's 2-1 quarterfinal victory over host France in the 2019 Women's World Cup had a championship matchup feel. But there's still plenty of work to do for the world's top-ranked team, and the Americans have just a few days to move on from that emotional victory and prepare to face England at 3 p.m. ET in the semifinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. The Americans are the defending champs and have made the semis of every single Women's World Cup, so it's no surprise to see them as the -120 (risk $120 to return $100) favorites in the latest USA vs. England odds. The English are going off as the underdog at +350 (risk $100 to return $350). A draw in regulation returns +250, while the over-under for total goals is 2.5. With a pair of top international powers squaring off and a trip to the championship on the line, you'll want to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. England picks of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan vs. Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance in which it called Sweden's shocking victory over Germany, England beating Norway and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on USA vs. England. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. England money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the USWNT was impressive in its quarterfinal win over France. The 2-1 margin of victory wasn't eye-popping, but the Americans controlled the majority of the matchup. Up 2-0 in the 73rd minute, USA appeared to slam the door when Tobin Heath found the back of the net. An extremely close offside call wiped that goal off the board, and France was able to get the game within one in the 81st minute before Team USA finished off the win.

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals, giving her five for the 2019 World Cup and tying her with teammate Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr for Golden Boot Award Honors. That offensive firepower, combined with a defense that held France to zero shots on target in the first half, gives the Americans a strong chance to build on their impressive 10-4-2 all-time record against England.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. England money line on Tuesday.

The model knows that the Lionesses have been playing extremely well since the 2019 World Cup started despite a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in a friendly just a week before the tournament started. They beat Scotland 2-1 in their opening match and have put up four consecutive clean sheet victories over Argentina, Japan, Cameroon and Norway. They have not allowed a goal since June 9.

England dominated possession in its 3-0 win over Cameroon and then proved they could finish in a more evenly-possessed battle with Norway that also ended 3-0. Ellen White, a 30-year-old playing in her their Women's World Cup, is currently tied for the Golden Boot with Team USA's Alex Morgan and Rapinoe.

So who wins England vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. USA money line you need to be all over Tuesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.