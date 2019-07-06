Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top-rated expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

The United States and the Netherlands boast two of the most raucous fan bases in the 2019 Women's World Cup. As fate would have it, the teams will collide in what should be an extremely lively setting for the 2019 World Cup final in Stade de Lyon on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Both teams won their semifinal matchups in thrilling fashion, with USWNT sneaking by England 2-1 thanks to an 83rd-minute penalty save by Alyssa Naeher. Meanwhile, the Netherlands bested Sweden 1-0 on a 99th-minute strike to the bottom left corner by Jackie Groenen. The USA is a three-time World Cup champion, while the Dutch are on a 12-match major international tournament winning streak after coming out on top at the 2017 Euros. Team USA is the -275 (risk $275 to win $100) favorite, while the Dutch are +765 (risk $100 to win $765) and a draw in regulation is +385. The over-under for goals scored is 2.5 according to the latest USA vs. Netherlands odds. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for the final, listen to the USA vs. Netherlands picks from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

The model has taken into account the massive experience edge the United States has over the Netherlands. This is the third straight Women's World Cup final that the USA has appeared in. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is making its first ever appearance on the grandest stage of women's soccer. Team USA features a plethora of stars who played in the Women's World Cup final four years ago in Canada. That year, Carli Lloyd, a super-sub for the USA in France, netted the fastest hat trick in Women's World Cup history in the Americans' 5-2 victory over Japan that saw the USWNT crowned world champions for the third time.

Plus, the United States enters Sunday's match against the Netherlands having won 11 consecutive games at the Women's World Cup. They'll look to rely on their past experience to become the first country to win four Women's World Cup titles.

The model also knows that the Dutch are quickly ascending to the top of women's soccer and they're a serious threat to the United States' dominance of the sport. The Dutch qualified for their first Women's World Cup in 2015 and made it out of the group stage. Then, they shocked the world by going a perfect 6-0 to win the 2017 Euros. Now, they've won six consecutive matches after giving up just three goals in the 2019 World Cup bracket to earn their way to the final.

The Netherlands is a young and hungry side, with only two players on the roster age 30 or older. Vivianne Miedema is only 22 and she's already the country's all-time leading goal-scorer with 61 in 81 international appearances. In addition, semifinals hero Groenen is just 24 years of age. The Dutch are poised for a long period of contention internationally in women's soccer and are looking to make a statement on the biggest possible stage on Sunday at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 final.

