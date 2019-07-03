Women's World Cup odds, top predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Sweden vs. Netherlands

Despite a silver medal run at the 2016 Summer Olympics and three previous semifinal berths at the Women's World Cup, Sweden entered the 2019 Women's World Cup as an underdog stuck in a group with the United States. The Swedes were also listed as underdogs against Canada and Germany. However, the Swedish women have continued their winning ways, and on Wednesday in Stade des Lumières of Lyon, they'll take on the Netherlands at 3 p.m. ET for a spot in the Women's World Cup 2019 final against Team USA. The Dutch won their group over Canada and then took down Japan and Italy in the knockout phase. Now they enter as the +125 (risk $100 to win $125) favorites on the money line in the latest Sweden vs. Netherlands odds. Sweden is listed at +245 while the regulation draw is at +215 and the over-under for goals is at 2. But before you make any 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out the Sweden vs. Netherlands picks from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model knows that Sweden will be looking to play the role of overlooked underdog again. The Swedish side has three previous medal finishes at the Women's World Cup, their silver medal at the Olympics and eight medal finishes at the European championships, but will be the betting underdog for their fourth consecutive match on Wednesday.

But they've proven they have a penchant for playing their best when overlooked, playing strong positional defense to beat Canada 1-0 despite losing the possession battle 59-41, and then showing their fight by scoring two goals in the next 32 minutes of game time after going down 1-0 to Germany in the quarterfinals. Stina Blackstenius has a goal in each of her last two games and her ability to use pace to break the Netherlands back line figures to be key on Wednesday.

Netherlands has never made it this far in the Women's World Cup, but this Dutch group is used to playing in big games, and winning them. That includes taking the title at the 2017 European Championships -- beating Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinals before knocking off England and Denmark for the crown.

Vivianne Miedema had four goals in the 2017 Euros, and she's the leading Dutch scorer at the Women's World Cup 2019 with four. Miedema, who plays club soccer for powerhouse Arsenal, is one of the world's top players at just age 22, with a stunning 61 international goals in just 80 games. Lieke Martens, the 2017 FIFA Player of the Year who scored three time at the Euros, has two goals in France, while midfield maestro Sherida Spitse has four assists. When the Dutch are rolling, they've been extremely difficult to handle.

