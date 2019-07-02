Women's World Cup odds, top predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. England

If the United States wants to successfully defend its World Cup title, the Americans will have to get past a dangerous England squad that has been playing extremely well in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. The U.S. is coming off a thrilling victory over host France in the quarterfinals, but will now face an England squad that is looking to make history. With a win over the U.S. on Tuesday, the Lionesses can become the first senior English side to reach a major final since 1966. Standing in their way will be Megan Rapinoe and Team USA, a nation that has appeared in four of the past seven Women's World Cup finals. These sides met earlier this year in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing in a 2-2 draw. For this matchup, oddsmakers list the USA as the -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while England is going off at +350 (risk $100 to win $350) to win outright. The draw in regulation is priced at +250 in the latest USA vs. England odds, with the over-under for goals scored at 2.5. Before you lock in any USA vs. England picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan vs. Argentina draw and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance in which it called Sweden's shocking victory over Germany, England beating Norway and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy in regulation.

The model knows that the Americans feel like they have the advantage going forward, even against a tough England back line led by Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton. That's because Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath are all constant threats with the ball at their feet. Carli Lloyd comes off the bench in her super-sub role having scored seven career World Cup goals. The matchup in particular between Bronze and Rapinoe down the United States' left side figures to be key, as the USA has been keen on using the width on that side of the pitch to create offense, and some consider Bronze to be the best women's footballer in the world.

At the same time, the United States has gotten impressive play in the center of its back line from Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper. The USA has only given up two goals the entire tournament and its ability to clean up in its own box has been a key. The pair should be able to help keep England's leading scorer Ellen White, who is tied for the Golden Boot Award race with five goals in the tournament, in check from her center forward position.

The soccerbot model is also aware that this is England's second straight appearance in a Women's World Cup semifinals. The Lionesses progressed this far four years ago in Canada before eventually losing 2-1 to Japan.

In order for England to get over that hump and appear in its first ever Women's World Cup final, the Lionesses will need a big day from White, their star striker. White has been sensational in this tournament for England, scoring five goals in four games. White will look to position herself in-between the United States' back line in order to attack the open space. She'll be tasked with breaking down Team USA's defense, which gave up 20 shots against France in the quarterfinal.

In addition to England's prolific attack, the Lionesses have proven to be one of the best defensive teams in the tournament. In fact, England, led by right back Lucy Bronze, has kept a clean sheet in four of its five matches at the Women's World Cup.

