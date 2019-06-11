Women's World Cup odds: USWNT remains huge favorites ahead of France, Germany, England

The 2019 Women's World Cup got underway last Friday (full schedule and standings here), as France takes center stage to host the tournament. Team USA (meet the players on the roster here) has long been favored to repeat after winning it in 2015 in Canada, but it's a new tournament with new teams -- though there are plenty of familiar faces.

Westgate has released odds for the tournament, and unsurprisingly the United States is at the top of the list. With 2/1 odds, they find themselves just ahead of the host country France, which is listed at 7/2 as of Friday. The long-shots are Jamaica and Thailand, both sitting at some staggering 1,000/1 odds.

Here are the full betting odds for this summer's World Cup -- stream the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Expert David Sumpter's World Cup picks are on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick to win each group? Click here for more.

2019 Women's World Cup odds