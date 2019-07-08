Women's World Cup: USWNT will be honored with parade at New York City's Canyon of Heroes
The USWNT will celebrate its second straight World Cup title
The United States Women's National Team secured its second straight World Cup title over the weekend, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France. The win caps off a historic run for the American women, who finish the tournament undefeated to become the second-ever back-to-back women's World Cup champions.
There's already been plenty of discussion about whether the team will visit the White House to celebrate their accomplishment, but it was announced immediately after Sunday's victory that the team will be honored on Wednesday in New York City.
The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced Sunday afternoon that there will be a parade held Wednesday in honor of the USWNT's big win.
After the USWNT won in 2015, they were celebrated with a parade in lower Manhattan -- making them the last sports team to receive such an honor in New York. Now, the 2019 team will receive the same honor. The Canyon of Heroes stretches from Bowling Green to City Hall Park, and the parade will pass along Broadway.
It's the fourth World Cup title for the USA women's team, which has previously won in 1991, 1999, and 2015.
-
USWNT vs. Netherlands player grades
The U.S. put together another great performance
-
By the numbers: USWNT's World Cup title
There have been eight Women's World Cups, and the USWNT has won half of them
-
World Cup: Rapinoe wins Golden Boot
Rapinoe and Morgan scored nearly half of the U.S. goals at the cup
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
Megan Rapinoe scored again in the final as the Americans beat the Dutch
-
Women's World Cup bracket: Final is set
It's the Americans' fourth Women's World Cup title
-
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
It's the fourth time the Americans have lifted the trophy