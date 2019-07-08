Women's World Cup: USWNT will be honored with parade at New York City's Canyon of Heroes

The United States Women's National Team secured its second straight World Cup title over the weekend, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in France. The win caps off a historic run for the American women, who finish the tournament undefeated to become the second-ever back-to-back women's World Cup champions.

There's already been plenty of discussion about whether the team will visit the White House to celebrate their accomplishment, but it was announced immediately after Sunday's victory that the team will be honored on Wednesday in New York City.

The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced Sunday afternoon that there will be a parade held Wednesday in honor of the USWNT's big win.

YES YES YES YES!



To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

After the USWNT won in 2015, they were celebrated with a parade in lower Manhattan -- making them the last sports team to receive such an honor in New York. Now, the 2019 team will receive the same honor. The Canyon of Heroes stretches from Bowling Green to City Hall Park, and the parade will pass along Broadway.

It's the fourth World Cup title for the USA women's team, which has previously won in 1991, 1999, and 2015.