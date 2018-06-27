World Cup 2018: Anders 'Taco' Svensson says he'll give up tacos if Mexico beats Sweden

Group F at the 2018 World Cup is a little messy right now, and Anders Svensson doesn't like it. The former Swedish midfielder, who has the most caps in Sweden history at 148, made a bold claim ahead of Sweden's Wednesday match with Mexico. He said that he will swear off tacos, his favorite food, forever if Mexico knocks out Sweden.

To understand the enormity of that statement, understand that the former Southampton star's nickname is "Taco" due to his love of the food. He posted an Instagram video of himself wearing a Swedish kit with a platter of Mexican food in front of him.

Sweden faces a tough battle against Mexico. With three points entering Wednesday's match, it's currently at 0 in goal differential, and without a win it's entirely likely Sweden will find itself on the outside looking in with Germany playing South Korea. Germany has three points as well and a goal differential of 0, and South Korea is yet to pick up a win. Mexico leads the group as the only team with two wins (six points).

"It's the last time I'll eat it if Mexico knock Sweden out," Svensson said in the video, adding "It's a huge sacrifice from me, so make sure you eat [Mexico] up. Best of luck!"



