World Cup 2018: Australia vs. Denmark odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Denmark looks to qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002 when it faces Australia at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Danes edged Peru 1-0 in their opener, good for three points. That ties them with France in Group C. The Aussies, meanwhile, fell 2-1 in their first 2018 World Cup match. Denmark is posted at -105 for Thursday's tilt, meaning you would need to bet $105 to win $100 on a Denmark win. Australia is at +450 (risk $100 to win $450), while a draw is +265. The over-under on total goals scored in this World Cup 2018 game is two.

Sumpter knows Denmark avoided a potential calamity against Peru on Saturday. The Danes were outshot 17-10 and Peru had a penalty kick attempt sail high. Kasper Schmeichel had an impressive game in goal and Christian Eriksen found Yussuf Poulsen for the game's lone score in the 59th minute.



Regardless of how pretty the win was, it extended Denmark's unbeaten streak to 17 games. Denmark could clinch a spot in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, assuming France downs Peru.



FIFA ranks Denmark No. 12 in the world, while Australia is No. 36. The Socceroos will look to avoid a second straight World Cup without a point tallied.



Australia, though, showed it belonged simply by hanging with France. The Aussies held possession for 49 percent of the time, losing on a goal in the 81st minute. If it can get on the board, the defense is good enough to force a draw or get a win.

