World Cup 2018: Australia vs. Peru odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Australia needs a win over Peru on Tuesday coupled with a victory by France over Denmark to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. The Peruvians have been eliminated, but can play spoiler in Tuesday's match, which gets underway at 10 a.m. ET. Australia is posted at +185 on the money line, meaning you would need to wager $100 to on an Australia victory to win $185. Peru is going off at +145, while a draw is +235 in the latest World Cup odds. This is one of the most even matches played so far, odds-wise. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The model nailed the Argentina-Iceland draw at +385, the Brazil-Switzerland draw at +360, Iran (+275) over Morocco, and Senegal (+220) over Poland, just to name a few.



The model has taken Peru's inability to score in the 2018 World Cup into account. There have been opportunities in matches against Denmark and France, but both ended in 1-0 defeats. And Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out with a head injury.



Australia, meanwhile, dropped its opener to France, 2-1, and then produced a 1-1 draw against Denmark to set up critical games for both squads on Tuesday. The Socceroos will have an eye on the scoreboard, but must beat Peru to have any chance of advancing.



The Australians scored both goals thus far on penalty kicks, so while they're known for their stingy defense, they'll need to find ways to produce offense since a draw does them no good in this scenario.



