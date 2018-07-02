World Cup 2018: Belgium storms back from two-goal deficit to beat Japan and Twitter reacts to the madness

Imagine telling someone before the World Cup that Japan vs. Belgium in the round of 16 would be the most exciting match to that point. After a relatively uneventful first half, Japan stormed ahead of Belgium 2-0 with goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.

Haraguchi's goal came off of a defensive lapse from Belgium on the back-end (followed by a gorgeous far-post finish) while Inui's was on a beautiful bend from just outside the box.

JAPAN ARE OUT IN FRONT!



Haraguchi gets in behind the line and puts it past Courtois to put the underdogs up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/UG3bVzd5rx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Who saw this coming?!



Inui hits a rocket from outside the box to put Japan up 2-0 on Belgium! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Bw2famzZiR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Needless to say, fans on social media were utterly shocked by the turn of events that found Japan out in front and in position to play Brazil in the quarterfinals -- let alone as such a heavy underdog.

GOLAZO GOLAZO GOLAZO #JPN!



IT'S ALL HAPPENING!



JAPAN LEAD 2-0! pic.twitter.com/AvBBYT0Ryg — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) July 2, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSSS INUI YESSSSSSSSS CHAOS!!!!! — MISTER Minúsculo Vandálico Plaga (@Futfanatico) July 2, 2018

I'm just glad that the entire world knows what a God Inui is.



Real Betis swooping in with a bargain — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 2, 2018

So good you can read his name whichever way you look at it. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/bgUb6UFMF3 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 2, 2018

WHOA!! GOAL JAPAN!! It's 2-0 in a BLINK. Just rip up your World Cup brackets already, assuming you hadn't before. Absolute BLAST of a shot, perfectly placed, and a sweet build-up before it. Japan is BALLING — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 2, 2018

this World Cup pic.twitter.com/IXXoUuhMjD — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 2, 2018

However, just as everyone was writing Belgium off, the Belgians stormed back with a pair of goals of their own -- including the single stupidest goal you'll ever see -- to make the match 2-2 heading into stoppage time.

Vertonghen pulls one back for Belgium!



GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/KIO2uwDaDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

FELLAINI EQUALIZES!



The big man does what he does best to pull Belgium back level with Japan. pic.twitter.com/syoltmR0DI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Finally, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, this happened.

We dare you to find a better counterattack!



Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

That's the soccer equivalent of a buzzer-beater. That doesn't happen. And while the Japan team was utterly devastated, people were immensely proud of its performance.

Heartbreak for Japan. Last minute winner for Belgium.



Both subs scored for Belgium. Fellaini & Chadli. The same people who would have called for Martinez’ head if Belgium had lost have got to give him credit for changing the game at 2-0 down.



Buzzing for Brazil vs Belgium! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 2, 2018

Didn’t want the world to be denied Belgium vs Brazil but gutted for Japan. Abandoned pragmatism at the time they needed it. One of the great World Cup halves. #BELJPN — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 2, 2018

Another great game at a marvellous World Cup. Heartbreaker for a terrific Japan. Credit Belgium for fightback. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) July 2, 2018

Who would have thought that Japan vs Belgium would be the most entertaining game at the World Cup so far. — Yusuf Rasdien (@joeyrasdien) July 2, 2018

What a game. Big respect to Japan and Belgium for an insane game!!! #WC2018 — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) July 2, 2018

I would like to thank Japan and Belgium for the incredible entertainment they have provided us today. — bumpypitch (@bumpypitch) July 2, 2018

This was an absolutely amazing match, and it deserves every bit of conversation it generates. Belgium was simply the better team, but Japan deserves all the credit in the world for an amazing performance. While the predominant emotion is heartbreak, there's pride in playing a team like Belgium as closely as it did.