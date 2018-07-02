World Cup 2018: Belgium storms back from two-goal deficit to beat Japan and Twitter reacts to the madness
Who would have imagined that Belgium-Japan would be one of the more memorable matches of the World Cup?
Imagine telling someone before the World Cup that Japan vs. Belgium in the round of 16 would be the most exciting match to that point. After a relatively uneventful first half, Japan stormed ahead of Belgium 2-0 with goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.
Haraguchi's goal came off of a defensive lapse from Belgium on the back-end (followed by a gorgeous far-post finish) while Inui's was on a beautiful bend from just outside the box.
Needless to say, fans on social media were utterly shocked by the turn of events that found Japan out in front and in position to play Brazil in the quarterfinals -- let alone as such a heavy underdog.
However, just as everyone was writing Belgium off, the Belgians stormed back with a pair of goals of their own -- including the single stupidest goal you'll ever see -- to make the match 2-2 heading into stoppage time.
Finally, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, this happened.
That's the soccer equivalent of a buzzer-beater. That doesn't happen. And while the Japan team was utterly devastated, people were immensely proud of its performance.
This was an absolutely amazing match, and it deserves every bit of conversation it generates. Belgium was simply the better team, but Japan deserves all the credit in the world for an amazing performance. While the predominant emotion is heartbreak, there's pride in playing a team like Belgium as closely as it did.
