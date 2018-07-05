World Cup 2018: Belgium vs. Brazil odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

Two football powerhouses collide at 2 p.m. ET on Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup when Brazil and Belgium meet up. Brazil is favored on the money line at +110, meaning a $100 bet would return $110. Belgium is going off at +260 (risk $100 to win $260), while a draw in regulation pays off at +240. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.5. Brazil is 9-4 to win the entire tournament, while Belgium is listed at 11-2 World Cup odds to win it all.

Brazil is favored on the money line at +110, meaning a $100 bet would return $110. Belgium is going off at +260 (risk $100 to win $260), while a draw in regulation pays off at +240. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.5. Brazil is 9-4 to win the entire tournament, while Belgium is listed at 11-2 World Cup odds to win it all.

The model has taken into account that both teams are unbeaten in Russia 2018.



Brazil advanced through Group E with a 2-0-1 mark that featured wins over Serbia and Costa Rica and a tie against Switzerland. The Brazilians then knocked out Mexico in a 2-0 decision in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals.



They'll be without star midfielder Casemiro due to suspension on Saturday, however, and will have their toughest test yet against a powerful Belgium squad that survived a valiant upset bid by Japan in the Round of 16 to remain undefeated.



Led by powerful scorers such has Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Belgium has tallied 12 goals thus far in the World Cup 2018. Belgium has not lost a competitive international match since manager Roberto Martinez took over in August 2016 and is eyeing its second World Cup semifinal berth.

