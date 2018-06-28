World Cup 2018: Belgium vs. England odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

The top two teams in Group G battle for first place on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET in the 2018 World Cup. England and Belgium have both secured their spots in the round of 16 and enter this match with nearly the same World Cup odds. England is +145 on the money line for its final group fixture, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on a English victory to win $145. Belgium, facing several injuries, is +225, while a draw is +195. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5. England is 8-1 to win the World Cup after opening at 25-1, while Belgium is a 13-2 World Cup favorite after opening at 15-1.

Sumpter knows Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (four goals) and captain Eden Hazard (two goals, assist) sustained injuries in the 5-2 win over Tunisia. Afterward, manager Roberto Martinez promised "major changes" against England. Both stars will likely sit on Thursday and rest for the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, which begins Saturday.

Their potential absence opens up a spot for striker Michy Batshuayi, who came off the bench to score against Tunisia and led all players with six shots. Martinez also can choose from experienced reserves like Thomas Vermaelen, Kompany and Marouane Fellaini.

Sumpter also knows England needed a late goal from Harry Kane to secure a victory over Tunisia in its opening match. The Three Lions then went on to defeat Panama, 6-1, in their second match thanks to a hat-trick by Kane.

This is only the third time since 1950 that England has won its first two matches at the World Cup. And this will be the third meeting between England and Belgium at the World Cup, with England unbeaten in the previous two. The last meeting came in 1990 in Italy, with England advancing to the semifinals in extra time.

