World Cup 2018: Belgium vs. England odds, lines, expert picks, and top insider predictions for third-place match

England and Belgium meet in the 2018 World Cup third-place playoff game on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from Krestovsky Stadium, and everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will put down wagers on who wins. These two countries are very familiar with each other already. In fact, it's the second time they'll square off in Russia 2018. Belgium and England met in the final group stage game two weeks ago, with the Belgians winning 1-0 on a goal in the 51st minute from Adnan Januzaj. Belgium held possession for 52 percent of the match, attempting 15 shots to England's 13.

Belgium enters Saturday's game against England at +120 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on a Belgium victory to win $120. England enters its final 2018 World Cup match at +220, while a draw in regulation is +265. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 3.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks for Belgium vs. England, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The model is crushing the World Cup knockout stage. It strongly recommended Croatia as an underdog at +135 against England in the semifinals. The result: Croatia stamped its ticket to the Russia 2018 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory.

It also correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every player on the Belgian and English rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows England finished second in Group G after a loss to Belgium. It then allowed a stoppage-time tally to Colombia before winning on penalty kicks in the Round of 16. The English conquered the Swedes in the quarterfinals.

England hadn't conceded more than one goal in any 2018 World Cup fixture before the 2-1 loss in the semis, and it scored at least two goals three times. England has 2018 World Cup Golden Boot favorite Harry Kane in its corner. Kane is 1-7 to win the award and scored six goals.

The model also knows Belgium's golden generation helped the Red Devils reach the World Cup semifinal for the first time in 32 years. They were able to have success in large part thanks to the work of their English Premier League superstars.

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku stepped up big in Russia 2018, scoring four goals and one assist in five games. Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne also provided a spark to the Red Devils' explosive attack, which scored 14 goals in Russia. The trio combined for seven goals and four assists at the World Cup 2018.

So which squad wins on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Belgium vs. England pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.