World Cup 2018: Belgium vs. France odds, lines, expert picks, and best insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup semifinals kick off on Tuesday, when France takes on Belgium at 2 p.m. ET. France beat Australia and Peru in the group stage and played to a draw with Denmark. Meanwhile, Belgium went undefeated through group play, beating Panama and Tunisia by a combined 8-2 before shutting out 2018 World Cup semifinalist England. France enters Tuesday's match at +150 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on a France victory to win $150. Belgium enters this semifinal showdown at +200 (wager $100 to win $200), while a draw is +230. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.5.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks for France vs. Belgium, you have to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has dominated the World Cup knockout stage. It called for a draw in regulation for England-Colombia (+235) and for an English victory. It was all over Brazil and Belgium to win in regulation in the round of 16. It also correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



The model knows Belgium is coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over five-time World Cup winners Brazil. It was the first time in 30 matches across all competitions that Brazil had conceded more than one goal in a game.



Belgium's golden generation has helped the Red Devils reach the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years. And Belgium enters Tuesday's Russia 2018 semifinal on a red-hot 24-game unbeaten streak. Belgium's attack, which has already scored five goals in two knockout stage games, is led by star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 13 appearances for Belgium, scoring 17 and providing three assists.



The model also knows that after failing to show its true potential in the group stage, France finally seems to be playing its best football. France scored just three goals in its opening three games in Russia, but its attack has found its form in the knockout stage.



France has scored six total goals in two knockout stage games and will be looking to carry that momentum into Tuesday's match against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semifinals. France's Antoine Griezmann, the 2016 European Championship Golden Boot winner, has found the back of the net in his last two outings, which bodes well for Les Bleus. France has not lost a match in which Griezmann has scored a goal (18W, 2D, 0L).



