World Cup 2018: Brazil vs. Mexico odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

Monday's 2018 World Cup action kicks off when Brazil takes on Mexico at 10 a.m. ET. Brazil enters the Round of 16 as the Vegas favorite to hoist the trophy in Russia at 3-1, while Mexico's 2018 World Cup odds to win it all sit at 30-1. Sportsbooks have Brazil listed at -200 to win on Sunday (bet $200 to win $100), while Mexico is an underdog at +650 (risk $100 to win $650). A draw in regulation is +315 and the Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Spain and Russia would play to a draw in regulation on Saturday (+280), just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has crunched the numbers and broken down every single angle of Brazil vs. Mexico. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing only over at SportsLine.



The model knows Brazil and Mexico are the only two teams to advance past the group stage in seven consecutive World Cups.



Despite advancing out of the group stage in the previous six World Cups, Mexico has failed to reach the quarterfinal in any of those tournaments. In fact, El Tri has won only one knockout game ever at the World Cup.



Brazil, meanwhile, advanced past the group stage of the World Cup for the 13th consecutive time. And Brazil enters Monday's match against Mexico having won 19 of its 24 matches under manager Tite.



So which hungry nation wins Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Brazil vs. Mexico money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.