World Cup 2018: Colombia's Juan Quintero sneaks free-kick goal under Japan's wall and Twitter is loving it
Colombia kept the ball on the ground on a free kick, and Japan's keeper played the ball too deep
On free kicks, it isn't often that players shoot on goal without taking the ball to the air against opponents' jumping wall. For Colombia, the decision to do so paid off when it scored an equalizer against Japan to knot the match up at one. Playing 11-on-10 after Carlos Sanchez was sent off for a red card early, Juan Quintero kept the pressure on Japan, burying a free kick from the top of the box by sneaking it under the wall for a Colombia goal.
Naturally, Twitter was alight as people commented on the sneaky, sneaky goal.
Quintero's goal wasn't one that you see every day. It's incredibly difficult to sneak a ball under, and to make matters the Japanese keeper Eiji Kawashima played the ball too deep, ultimately touching the ball in the net.
Japan's adamant protests actually weren't about the goal. The team believed that the foul preceding the goal should have been reviewed, and that VAR didn't have time to properly review the moments leading up to the free kick. Goal-line technology confirmed that Kawashima touched the ball inside of the net.
Whatever the case, after the kick the match was tied up 1-1 on a beautiful kick from Quintero. For a team playing a man down, that's quite an accomplishment.
-
Colombia vs. Japan updates
The South American dark horses open up their World Cup play on Tuesday against Japan
-
First WC red card goes to Colombia
Carlos Sanchez received the second-quickest red card in World Cup history
-
Russia vs. Egypt preview
It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play
-
World Cup: Poland vs. Senegal top picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Kane scores dramatic late winner
For the first time since 2006, the English national team starts group stage play with three...