World Cup 2018: Colombia's Juan Quintero sneaks free-kick goal under Japan's wall and Twitter is loving it

On free kicks, it isn't often that players shoot on goal without taking the ball to the air against opponents' jumping wall. For Colombia, the decision to do so paid off when it scored an equalizer against Japan to knot the match up at one. Playing 11-on-10 after Carlos Sanchez was sent off for a red card early, Juan Quintero kept the pressure on Japan, burying a free kick from the top of the box by sneaking it under the wall for a Colombia goal.

What a cheeky free kick from Quintero!



The Colombian hits it under the wall and sneaks it into the near post for the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/TNLPpLQhR9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2018

Naturally, Twitter was alight as people commented on the sneaky, sneaky goal.

A story in two acts. pic.twitter.com/oDUWZGYDWt — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) June 19, 2018

THAT FREE KICK WAS SO CHEEKY — A West (@ayyy_west) June 19, 2018

COLOMBIA DANCE DOT GIF — World Cup Tweets Only Until July 16 (@TheKaylaKnapp) June 19, 2018

🇨🇴!!!!!!!!!!! Quintero is genius with that free kick. #WorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 19, 2018

I love the Japanese keeper hoping his vigorous finger wagging will overturn the decision — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 19, 2018

You don't see that everyday. Hell of a free kick goal. — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) June 19, 2018

The Japan keeper trying his best to convince the world it wasn't over the line #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/GFHo6twnyZ — Tom Rawle (@trawle91) June 19, 2018

Quintero's goal wasn't one that you see every day. It's incredibly difficult to sneak a ball under, and to make matters the Japanese keeper Eiji Kawashima played the ball too deep, ultimately touching the ball in the net.

Japan's adamant protests actually weren't about the goal. The team believed that the foul preceding the goal should have been reviewed, and that VAR didn't have time to properly review the moments leading up to the free kick. Goal-line technology confirmed that Kawashima touched the ball inside of the net.

Whatever the case, after the kick the match was tied up 1-1 on a beautiful kick from Quintero. For a team playing a man down, that's quite an accomplishment.