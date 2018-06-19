World Cup 2018: Colombia's Juan Quintero sneaks free-kick goal under Japan's wall and Twitter is loving it

Colombia kept the ball on the ground on a free kick, and Japan's keeper played the ball too deep

On free kicks, it isn't often that players shoot on goal without taking the ball to the air against opponents' jumping wall. For Colombia, the decision to do so paid off when it scored an equalizer against Japan to knot the match up at one. Playing 11-on-10 after Carlos Sanchez was sent off for a red card early, Juan Quintero kept the pressure on Japan, burying a free kick from the top of the box by sneaking it under the wall for a Colombia goal.

Naturally, Twitter was alight as people commented on the sneaky, sneaky goal.

Quintero's goal wasn't one that you see every day. It's incredibly difficult to sneak a ball under, and to make matters the Japanese keeper Eiji Kawashima played the ball too deep, ultimately touching the ball in the net.

Japan's adamant protests actually weren't about the goal. The team believed that the foul preceding the goal should have been reviewed, and that VAR didn't have time to properly review the moments leading up to the free kick. Goal-line technology confirmed that Kawashima touched the ball inside of the net.

Whatever the case, after the kick the match was tied up 1-1 on a beautiful kick from Quintero. For a team playing a man down, that's quite an accomplishment.

