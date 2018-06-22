World Cup 2018: Costa Rica vs. Brazil odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Brazil was the favorite to hoist the trophy when the 2018 World Cup kicked off. However, the Brazilians failed to secure three points in their opening match against Switzerland. Now they get a shot at redemption on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET against Costa Rica in Group E action. Brazil enters Friday's match as a -475 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $475 on a Brazilian victory to win $100. Costa Rica is an underdog at +1500 (risk $100 to win $1,500), while a draw is +500. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this World Cup 2018 match is 2.5. Brazil is 4-1 World Cup odds to win it all, the best of any country.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385) and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few.

The model has analyzed the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Brazil and Costa Rica's rosters.

The model knows Costa Rica played well against Serbia in its opener, possessing the ball for 50 percent of the time and firing off 10 shots. But none of those found the net, which allowed the Serbs to hang on for a tough 1-0 victory.

In order to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage in a competitive group, Costa Rica will almost assuredly need a victory. The Costa Ricans are led by superstar goalie Keylor Navas, the 31-year-old Real Madrid netminder who has won numerous titles with Los Blancos.

The model also knows Brazil is appearing in its 21st consecutive World Cup. The five-time champions are unbeaten in their last 13 World Cup group games, winning 10 of them. And the Brazilians have topped their group in every World Cup since 1982.

On Friday, Brazil will look to secure the full three points against Costa Rica. Brazil has won nine of its past 10 international matches against Costa Rica and will look for Neymar to lead the squad to victory. In his opening match, Neymar was fouled 10 times against Switzerland - the most a player has been fouled in a World Cup match since 1998.

