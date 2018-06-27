World Cup 2018: Costa Rica vs. Switzerland odds, expert picks and insider predictions

Fresh off a big comeback win against Serbia, Switzerland gets set to play Costa Rica in the final Group E matchup in the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Switzerland is going off at -130 on the money line in the latest World Cup odds, meaning it would take a $130 bet to return $100. Costa Rica, a squad that is winless thus far, is +475 (risk $100 to return $475), while a draw is going off at +225. Sportsbooks have set the over-under for total goals at two.

Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to listen to European soccer expert David Sumpter. He is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together, with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran (+275) upsetting Morocco, just to name a few of its big calls.

Now, the Soccerbot has analyzed every angle of Switzerland-Costa Rica and has generated a strong money-line selection that is available only over at SportsLine.

A trip to the Knockout Stages is on the line for Switzerland. It needs a win to guarantee it, but a draw would do the trick as well as long as Brazil beats Serbia in the matchup going on simultaneously.

Switzerland is on a strong 4-0 run against CONCACAF opponents and should have the motivational edge in this one with so much to play for.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, has failed to pull off a victory in its last four World Cup matches against a European side, scoring just one goal across those four games. It enters Wednesday already mathematically eliminated after dropping its first two matches of the 2018 World Cup.

So which hungry nation wins on Wednesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Switzerland-Costa Rica money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.