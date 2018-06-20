World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring goals for Portugal and he's taking control of the Golden Boot race
Ronaldo is having an outstanding Cup thus far, and he's showing no sign of slowing down
After scoring three goals in Portugal's first match against Spain -- a 3-3 draw -- Cristiano Ronaldo is on for an encore against Morocco. In the fourth minute of the Wednesday's World Cup match, Ronaldo picked up his fourth goal of the tournament on an incredibly aggressive header after an impressive cross. Ronaldo has shown he's on a mission this tournament, as he continues to try to carry Portugal.
Fans on Twitter were quick to provide context on just how ridiculous Ronaldo's run early in the Cup has been. For starters, he's now the top European international goal scorer of all time, breaking Ferenc Puskas of Hungary's record of 84. So this goal is significant for a myriad of reasons, never mind the early Portugal lead.
For what it's worth, Ali Daei has the overall international record with an insane 109 international goals for Iran.
However, fans were up to offer more context on what Ronaldo is doing.
However, others were less impressed with Ronaldo and more incredulous about Morocco's defense on him.
For those curious, Just Fontaine of France scored 13 goals in Sweden in 1958 -- the most for a single tournament. Ronaldo, meanwhile, now sits at seven career World Cup goals. Miroslav Klose of Germany holds the record with 16 career World Cup goals.
