World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring goals for Portugal and he's taking control of the Golden Boot race

After scoring three goals in Portugal's first match against Spain -- a 3-3 draw -- Cristiano Ronaldo is on for an encore against Morocco. In the fourth minute of the Wednesday's World Cup match, Ronaldo picked up his fourth goal of the tournament on an incredibly aggressive header after an impressive cross. Ronaldo has shown he's on a mission this tournament, as he continues to try to carry Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again!



He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Fans on Twitter were quick to provide context on just how ridiculous Ronaldo's run early in the Cup has been. For starters, he's now the top European international goal scorer of all time, breaking Ferenc Puskas of Hungary's record of 84. So this goal is significant for a myriad of reasons, never mind the early Portugal lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Ferenc Puskás to become the top European international goal scorer of all-time. pic.twitter.com/AZ0mCJW5SI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2018

For what it's worth, Ali Daei has the overall international record with an insane 109 international goals for Iran.

However, fans were up to offer more context on what Ronaldo is doing.

Ronaldo now only one goal behind own goals in the Golden Boot race! — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) June 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored as many goals (4) as every South American team combined in this World Cup. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo just out there trying to match Ronaldo, imo. #POR — The Yanks Are Coming (@YanksAreComing) June 20, 2018

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player since José Torres in 1966 to score a goal with his right foot, left foot and head in a single World Cup tournament. Collection. #POR #MAR #PORMAR #Ronaldo #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/liZrUSyXmq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2018

We're just living in Cristiano Ronaldo's world 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo at 2006, 2010, 2014 #WorldCup's combined

7⃣0⃣ shots

3⃣ goals



Cristiano Ronaldo at 2018 #WorldCup

5⃣ shots

4⃣ goals pic.twitter.com/ImMLgJ9FIO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 20, 2018

Friday: Goatee celebration

Tuesday: New goatee



Making a point, Cristiano? pic.twitter.com/R5IUvuX4rM — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 20, 2018

However, others were less impressed with Ronaldo and more incredulous about Morocco's defense on him.

Morocoo team talk: Everyone get a man, though we can leave Cristiano Ronaldo unmarked. #PORMAR — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) June 20, 2018

Morocco:



-must not lose

-opt against marking Ronaldo



risky, bold, inventive approach.#PORMAR — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) June 20, 2018

For those curious, Just Fontaine of France scored 13 goals in Sweden in 1958 -- the most for a single tournament. Ronaldo, meanwhile, now sits at seven career World Cup goals. Miroslav Klose of Germany holds the record with 16 career World Cup goals.