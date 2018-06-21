World Cup 2018: Croatia scores on goalkeeper snafu by Messi's Argentina and Twitter can't believe it

Willy Caballero's mistake could prove to be an incredibly costly one for Argentina

Somewhere, Sergio Romero just broke his remote.

In the 53rd minute of Argentina vs. Croatia, Willy Caballero served a dud up to Ante Rebic for Croatia, who rifled a screamer past Caballero to put Croatia up 1-0 over Argentina. Argentina, who tied with Iceland 1-1 in their first match, are trying to rely on Lionel Messi, but other teams know it.

The Caballero gaffe might be one of the worst goals we've seen thus far, but credit to Rebic for his hit. He wasn't going to miss his chance.

As you would expect, fans were upset by Caballero's mistake -- but that didn't stop plenty of fans from laughing at it.

It's hard not to imagine that Messi is at least a little frustrated with how this match is playing out. A combination of poor defense and hilariously bad goalkeeping have Argentina down. Croatia also deserves credit for how it's played Argentina, not even giving Messi the opportunity to make a play and collapsing on him with every touch. The perils of running through one player.

Group D is shaping up to be a lot more interesting than a lot of people expected coming in. You can check out all the action from the Croatia vs. Argentina game here.

