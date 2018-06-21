World Cup 2018: Croatia scores on goalkeeper snafu by Messi's Argentina and Twitter can't believe it
Willy Caballero's mistake could prove to be an incredibly costly one for Argentina
Somewhere, Sergio Romero just broke his remote.
In the 53rd minute of Argentina vs. Croatia, Willy Caballero served a dud up to Ante Rebic for Croatia, who rifled a screamer past Caballero to put Croatia up 1-0 over Argentina. Argentina, who tied with Iceland 1-1 in their first match, are trying to rely on Lionel Messi, but other teams know it.
The Caballero gaffe might be one of the worst goals we've seen thus far, but credit to Rebic for his hit. He wasn't going to miss his chance.
As you would expect, fans were upset by Caballero's mistake -- but that didn't stop plenty of fans from laughing at it.
It's hard not to imagine that Messi is at least a little frustrated with how this match is playing out. A combination of poor defense and hilariously bad goalkeeping have Argentina down. Croatia also deserves credit for how it's played Argentina, not even giving Messi the opportunity to make a play and collapsing on him with every touch. The perils of running through one player.
Group D is shaping up to be a lot more interesting than a lot of people expected coming in. You can check out all the action from the Croatia vs. Argentina game here.
-
World Cup match preview
Brazil and Costa Rica are still searching for their first win of the tournament
-
Iceland vs. Nigeria preview
Both teams are in need of three points
-
Argentina vs. Croatia preview
Pressure is on the South Americans, who are expected to see major lineup changes after a draw...
-
Mexico fined for homophobic slur
Stadium security has also reportedly said it will remove offending fans during matches
-
World Cup: Brazil vs. Costa Rica picks
European soccer expert picks Friday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Serbia vs. Switzerland preview
Serbia has a chance to move on to the knockout stage