World Cup 2018: Croatia scores on goalkeeper snafu by Messi's Argentina and Twitter can't believe it

Somewhere, Sergio Romero just broke his remote.

In the 53rd minute of Argentina vs. Croatia, Willy Caballero served a dud up to Ante Rebic for Croatia, who rifled a screamer past Caballero to put Croatia up 1-0 over Argentina. Argentina, who tied with Iceland 1-1 in their first match, are trying to rely on Lionel Messi, but other teams know it.

The Caballero gaffe might be one of the worst goals we've seen thus far, but credit to Rebic for his hit. He wasn't going to miss his chance.

As you would expect, fans were upset by Caballero's mistake -- but that didn't stop plenty of fans from laughing at it.

Sampaoli is upset?



Well, you picked the lineup, chief. Maybe do something about it. #ARG pic.twitter.com/Kg3oQZxk1S — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) June 21, 2018

Oh My God Cabellero!!!!!!!! Tell me you aren’t serious. 🇦🇷 now with their backs against the wall. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hr6QWpWyTb — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 21, 2018

💃🏻THAT

JUST💃🏻

💃🏻REALLY

HAPPENED 💃🏻#WorldCup #ARGCRO — World Cup Tweets Only Until July 16 (@TheKaylaKnapp) June 21, 2018

Wily Caballero, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Just gifted Croatia a goal in a tight game. Absolutely shocking. Sergio Romero is sorely missed. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) June 21, 2018

Welp. I guess a 10/10 mistake deserves a 10/10 finish. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 21, 2018

most predictable goal of the World Cup - a Caballero kicking error — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) June 21, 2018

NOT EVERY HERO WEARS A CAPE. NOT EVERY BALD GOAL KEEPER IS BRAD GUZAN #BALDSLOSE pic.twitter.com/xkMdNryJ5S — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 21, 2018

Somehow, Cristiano Ronaldo’s stock will rise because Messi did nothing to stop that Caballero howler. — Rudi Schuller (@RudiSchuller) June 21, 2018

It's hard not to imagine that Messi is at least a little frustrated with how this match is playing out. A combination of poor defense and hilariously bad goalkeeping have Argentina down. Croatia also deserves credit for how it's played Argentina, not even giving Messi the opportunity to make a play and collapsing on him with every touch. The perils of running through one player.

Group D is shaping up to be a lot more interesting than a lot of people expected coming in. You can check out all the action from the Croatia vs. Argentina game here.