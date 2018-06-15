World Cup 2018 Day 2 scores, news: Ronaldo hat trick frustrates Spain, Uruguay and Iran victorious
It was a wild, fun-filled Day 2 in Russia
Day 1 of the World Cup featured a five-goal game, but Day 2 gave us a six-goal thriller and a surprise leader in Group B. It was another crazy day of action, with late goals changing the tide in all three contests. Uruguay took on Egypt to start the day, then Morocco faced Iran before the day closed out with a clasico between Spain and Portugal.
Uruguay beats Egypt
The day started off with a match that looked like it was headed to a 0-0 finish. A powerful Uruguay couldn't crack a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt until the 89th minute, where Jose Gimenez scored a brilliant winner.
Iran wins second World Cup game ever
Iran won its second ever World Cup match on Friday, and it came on an own goal deep into added time. After beating the United States 2-1 back in 1998, the team got by Morocco 1-0 in heart-breaking fashion for the African nation.
Oh and by the way, Iran is in first place in Group B.
Ronaldo goes nuts vs. Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo put together quite the performance against Spain. Three goals in a dramatic, crazy 3-3 draw in what has been by far the best game of the tournament. Ronaldo led his team to a 2-1 lead and then got a late free-kick golazo. And as you can imagine, it left the world in awe.
Looking ahead to Saturday
Four games on the slate for Saturday as Group C and D get underway. The top game is Argentina vs. Iceland, but it's sure to be an awesome day of World Cup action. Here's the schedule with our previews:
- France vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET (Preview)
- Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m. ET (Preview)
- Peru vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET (Preview)
