World Cup 2018: Denmark vs. Croatia odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

It's an all-European battle to see who advances to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Croatia and Denmark meet for the first time in the World Cup in a win-or-go home match. Sportsbooks have Croatia listed at -120 to win (bet $120 to win $100), while Denmark is +400 (risk $100 to win $400). A draw in regulation is +225 and the Over/Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.



The model knows Croatia and Denmark have met five times and each team has won twice.



Croatia cruised to three victories to top Group D, which included a 3-0 thumping of Lionel Messi and Argentina. Croatia's three-game winning streak in Russia is its longest streak of victories ever at the World Cup. The Croatians will be looking to earn win No. 4 on Sunday against Denmark.



Croatia's offense has come to life in Russia 2018, scoring seven goals, but its defense has also been stellar. Croatia beat Senegal 2-1 in their World Cup group stage opener and then defeated Nigeria, 3-0. It closed out group play by beating Argentina by three. Croatia has pitched two shutouts and allowed just one goal at the World Cup 2018.



Meanwhile, Denmark finished second in Group C with one win and two draws. However, the Danes enter Sunday's showdown against Croatia on a 16-game unbeaten streak.



