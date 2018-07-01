World Cup 2018: Denmark vs. Croatia odds, lines, expert picks, and top insider predictions

One team will advance to the quarterfinals, while the other will see their 2018 World Cup dreams come to an end when Croatia and Denmark meet Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Croatia enters this all-European clash as -120 money line favorites, meaning you'd need to bet $120 on a Croatian victory to win $100. Denmark is +400 (wager $100 to win $400), while a draw in regulation is +225. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. Denmark is 80-1 to win the entire 2018 World Cup after opening at 100-1, while Croatia is 12-1 after opening at 60-1.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has crunched the numbers and broken down every angle of Croatia vs. Denmark. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing only over at SportsLine.



The model knows Croatia cruised to three victories to top Group D, which included a 3-0 thumping of Lionel Messi and Argentina. Croatia's three-game winning streak in Russia is its longest string of victories ever at the World Cup. The Croatians will be looking to earn win No. 4 on Sunday against Denmark in Russia 2018.



Croatia's offense has come to life in Russia 2018, scoring seven goals, but its defense has also been stellar. Croatia beat Senegal 2-1 in their World Cup group stage opener and then defeated Nigeria, 3-0. It closed out group play by beating Argentina by three. Croatia has pitched two shutouts and allowed just one goal at the World Cup 2018.



Meanwhile, Denmark has reached the knockout stage for the fourth time in its fifth World Cup appearance. However, it has only advanced past the Round of 16 once, which was back in 1998.



The Danes will look for Christian Eriksen to lead the attack against Croatia. Ericksen has scored 13 goals and had five assists in his last 16 games for Denmark. Although Ericksen has been heavily involved in Denmark's attack, it's the defense that has carried Denmark into the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. They have let up just one goal in three games; goalie Kasper Schmeichel has saved 12 of the 13 shots on target he has faced in the group stages.



So which hungry nation wins Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Croatia-Denmark money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.