World Cup 2018: England vs. Croatia semifinal odds, lines, expert picks, and best insider predictions

One team will advance to the 2018 World Cup final, while the other will see their championship dreams come to an end. Bettors from around the world have been laying down wagers on England vs. Croatia on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. England enters Wednesday's semifinal at +135 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on an English victory to win $135. Croatia enters this must-win 2018 World Cup match at +230, while a draw in regulation is +220. The over-under on total goals scored is 2. With three teams left, England has 3-1 World Cup odds to win the entire tournament, while Croatia is 5-1. France, which defeated Belgium on Tuesday, is 4-7.



The model knows this will be the second meeting between England and Croatia at a major tournament. England was victorious, 4-2, in a group stage match at Euro 2004. And the Three Lions enter Wednesday's semifinal having lost just two of their last 30 competitive matches (W22, D6) since dropping their first two games at the 2014 World Cup.



England is led by its captain, Harry Kane, who has scored six goals already at the 2018 World Cup and is the front-runner for the Golden Boot. And England's 11 goals in Russia equals its highest total at a World Cup.



The model also knows that Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals thanks to consecutive shootout victories in the knockout stage. The only other team to win two shootouts in a single World Cup was Argentina in 1990.

And the Croats will fancy their chances of getting past England at Russia 2018. Croatia's only defeat in six World Cup knockout games was against eventual champion France in the 1998 semifinal. In fact, that remains Croatia's only defeat in eight World Cup matches against a European side.

