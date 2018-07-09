World Cup 2018: England vs. Croatia semifinal odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

Croatia faces England on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET with a berth to the 2018 World Cup final at stake. While the English dominated Sweden in their quarterfinal match, Croatia needed to win on penalty kicks in order to dispatch Russia. England is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Croatia is No. 20, and both have been exceptional at Russia 2018. While Croatia has yet to drop a match in the 2018 World Cup, England's lone loss in group play was to Belgium, which takes on France in the other semifinal.



Sportsbooks list England at +135 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet to win would return $135. Croatia is going off at +230, while a draw in regulation returns +220 World Cup odds. On a two-way play (winner including extra time), England is -165 and Croatia is +135. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks for Croatia vs. England, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The model is crushing the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in the Round of 16. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on the Croatian and English rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows England finished second in Group G after a loss to Belgium. It allowed a stoppage-time tally to Colombia before winning on penalty kicks. It then conquered the Swedes in the quarterfinals, putting the match out of reach when Dele Alli scored in the 58th minute for a two-goal lead.



England hasn't conceded more than one goal in any game in Russia 2018. England's Harry Kane has six goals, the most by any Englishman at a World Cup since 1986, when star striker Gary Lineker tallied six in Mexico. England's lone World Cup title came back in 1966.



The model also knows that after a heart-pounding extra period that saw Croatia take a 2-1 lead only to have Russia tie it, the Croatian squad pulled out the quarterfinal victory on penalty kicks. Croatia dominated in group play, notching wins against Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland. It then survived penalty kicks against Denmark in the round of 16 before taking on Russia.



Led by superstar Luka Modric, the Croatian striker tallied goals in the first two contests, but has been held in check the last three games. The versatile squad has plenty of other scoring threats, including Ante Rebic, who netted the game-winning goal against Argentina, and Ivan Perisic, who tallied the game-winner versus Iceland in the 90th minute.



So which hungry squad wins on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Croatia-England pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.