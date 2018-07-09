World Cup 2018: England vs. Croatia Vegas odds, picks, predictions -- go over 2 goals

Striker Harry Kane leads England into its first World Cup semifinal since 1990 when it plays Croatia at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Kane has scored six goals in the 2018 World Cup, two more than any other player, but now he's facing a dangerous underdog that shut down Lionel Messi and is playing with no pressure after already surpassing expectations. Oddsmakers favor England to reach the World Cup final. The only other time the Three Lions made it, in 1966, they won it all.

In three-way betting, England is +130 (risk $100 to win $130), Croatia is +240 and a draw in regulation is +210. The over-under for total goals scored is two. To simply bet on which country advances to the 2018 World Cup final, England is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Croatia is +130.

Before you bet this riveting 2018 World Cup semifinal, you need to hear what Thomas Rongen has to say.

The Dutch-American TV commentator boasts an incomparable football background -- assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team, MLS Coach of the Year and head coach of the U.S. men's under-20 team.

And he has been spot-on in Russia 2018. Despite Croatia entering the tourney as a 30-1 long shot, Rongen was all over the Croats, confidently predicting they would make the semifinals. The result: Croatia dominated Group D -- including destroying Argentina 3-0 while limiting Lionel Messi to one shot -- then knocked off Denmark and Russia to reach the final four.

Now, Rongen has dialed in on England-Croatia and examined whether the Three Lions can avoid the typical English disappointment.

We can tell you Rongen is leaning over two goals, but his stronger play is on the money line. He has isolated an X-factor in this match you won't read about anywhere else.

Rongen knows England has excelled on set pieces in the 2018 World Cup, scoring five times on headers -- including both goals in the 2-0 quarterfinal domination of Sweden. In registering its first shutout of the tournament, England got two sparkling late saves from goaltender Jordan Pickford.

England did not need Kane's magic versus Sweden. In clutch spots so far he has come through -- like the stoppage-time header he scored to beat Tunisia 2-1. Remarkably, Kane's six goals have come on nine shots.

But the Croats, who entered the tournament ranked No. 20 in the world, won't be intimidated. They're brimming with confidence after cruising through their group and outlasting Denmark and Russia on penalty kicks. As usual, Croatia should have the edge at midfield, where Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic never seem to tire.

Who wins Croatia-England on Wednesday? And where does the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Rongen's exclusive analysis and pick, all from the international soccer expert who correctly predicted underdog Croatia would make the semifinals.