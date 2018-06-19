World Cup 2018: First red card goes to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez for doing his best goalkeeper impression vs. Japan
Carlos Sanchez received the second-quickest red card in World Cup history
The first red card of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia belongs to Colombia. Taking on Japan in the opening game of Group H on Tuesday, the Japanese team were on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead when Carlos Sanchez used his arm to stop a shot in which goalkeeper David Ospina was out of position after making an initial save. Sanchez was given a red card in the third minute of the game as a result, and it was the right call by the head official. Here's the handball and the penalty call:
And Japan made them pay as Shinji Kagawa finished the penalty kick with class for the 1-0 lead.
That's the second earliest red card in World Cup history, with Uruguay's Jose Batista still holding the record of 54 seconds from back in 1986.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Colombia vs. Japan updates
The South American dark horses open up their World Cup play on Tuesday against Japan
-
Colombia scores sneaky goal vs. Japan
Colombia kept the ball on the ground on a free kick, and Japan's keeper played the ball too...
-
Russia vs. Egypt preview
It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Kane scores dramatic late winner
For the first time since 2006, the English national team starts group stage play with three...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...