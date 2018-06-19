World Cup 2018: First red card goes to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez for doing his best goalkeeper impression vs. Japan

Carlos Sanchez received the second-quickest red card in World Cup history

The first red card of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia belongs to Colombia. Taking on Japan in the opening game of Group H on Tuesday, the Japanese team were on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead when Carlos Sanchez used his arm to stop a shot in which goalkeeper David Ospina was out of position after making an initial save. Sanchez was given a red card in the third minute of the game as a result, and it was the right call by the head official. Here's the handball and the penalty call:

And Japan made them pay as Shinji Kagawa finished the penalty kick with class for the 1-0 lead.

That's the second earliest red card in World Cup history, with Uruguay's Jose Batista still holding the record of 54 seconds from back in 1986. 

