World Cup 2018: Five young talents who could become breakout stars in Russia including Messi's teammate

Every time the World Cup comes around, there's always a bunch of young stars at the tournament who may not be known by the common fan. But each tournament, we see players burst onto the scene and rise to superstardom. Most recently, we saw this in 2014 from James Rodriguez, who guided Colombia to the quarterfinals of the tournament and earned a massive move to Real Madrid after the cup. Here are five players who are poised to breakout in Russia and become household names and potentially superstars before long.

Cristian Pavon, Argentina

Pavon is the next big thing from Argentina's first division. Getty Images

The 22-year-old winger plays for Boca Juniors in his native Argentina and has become the team's most important player. He's unbelievable fast down the wing, he can cut in any direction within a split second and does it all in the final third, from finishing himself to setting up teammates. A surprise inclusion in Jorge Sampoali's squad considering he didn't participate much in qualifying, he's meshed really well with the national team and has developed quite the chemistry on the pitch with Lionel Messi. He set up one of Messi's goals in the friendly versus Haiti. Check out his cut and assist to Messi:

It's unclear what his role will be with Argentina in Russia, but he has a chance to start, if not he'll likely be one of the first options off the bench. With Boca right now, he's been linked with a bunch of European clubs, and lately, the link has been to Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.

Goncalo Guedes, Portugal

Guedes will join Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. Getty Images

A rising star within the ranks of Portugal, here earned a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain but saw minutes hard to come by, so he spent last season at Valencia and went off. He was one of the top players at the club, scoring six goals and was able to take over matches by himself. He's got unbelievable speed and a dribbling ability that is rare. Valencia has expressed the desire to sign him permanently, but if they can't get a deal agreed upon soon, he'll have no shortage of clubs interested after the cup.

Alvaro Odriozola, Spain

The Real Sociedad man is the next star Spanish defender. Getty Images

The 22-year-old right back plays for Real Sociedad and already has 50 appearances for the club. He's a pure defender who is calm and plays much older than his age. A surprise inclusion in the Spain squad, he provides depth but may be good enough to start a couple games at the cup and can really help himself when it comes to a move to a big club. Expect Real Madrid and Barcelona to show interest, as well as big clubs in other countries.

Hirving Lozano, Mexico

Lozano is Mexico's top young soccer prospect. USATSI

Hiving Lozano is the best looking Mexican prospect in quite some time. By the age of 22, he dominated Mexico with Pachuca, earned a big move to PSV and then went on to dominate the Dutch league. "Chucky" had 19 goals this past season for PSV, a really high number for a winger, and he's surely catching the eyes of some big clubs throughout Europe. A big tournament for Juan Carlos Osorio's side and you can expect him to leave PSV sooner rather than later, with Spain, England and Germany strong destination points.

Pione Sisto, Denmark

Pione Sisto will be one of the attacking players Denmark will count on at the cup. Getty Images

Pione Sisto was born in Uganda but moved to Denmark with his family when he was just a couple months old. There, he caught the attention of scouts when he was just seven years old. From there, he earned a move to Celta Vigo of Spain in 2016 and has really shined for the club. The 23-year-old is so good with the ball at his feet, he's got great speed and tough and the ability to make defenders look silly. He is a serious candidate to lead Denmark to the knockout stage and should work well with Christian Eriksen in the middle.

He's been linked with many clubs in Spain and could jump to a bigger club after the tournament.