World Cup 2018: France vs. Australia odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

One of the 2018 World Cup favorites will take on an eager underdog Saturday when France faces Australia in a Group C match at 6 a.m. ET. France is No. 7 in the FIFA rankings and a massive -425 money-line favorite (bet $425 to win $100) in this 2018 World Cup match. Australia is 11-1 to win outright and the draw is priced at +525. The over-under is 2.5 goals. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on France vs. Australia, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.

Now, he has set his sights on Saturday's World Cup group stage clash between France and Australia and his picks are in.

Sumpter knows that after the pain of losing the Euro 2016 final on their own turf, France will be eager lift the World Cup trophy for just the second time in its history.

France has a plethora of talent and boasts one of the best squads in international football, built around Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté and Antoine Griezmann, the Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner.

Griezmann scored six times while leading France to the final of Euro 2016. He was also in brilliant form for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring 29 goals across all competitions, including an impressive two-goal performance against Marseille in the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Australia enters group stage play as the big underdog, needing at least one big upset to have a chance of moving on.

