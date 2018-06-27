World Cup 2018: Germany knocked out on pair of South Korea goals; Mexico advance to knockout stage
Germany desperately pulled its keeper trying to advance out of group play, but South Korea capitalized
There were a lot of shocking moments in South Korea's 2-0 win over Germany to knock the Germans out of the World Cup in the group stage, but few things were more shocking than Son Heung-Min's goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to slam the coffin shut on Germany's aspirations of defending its title. When South Korea cleared it, Heung-min was in his own zone. The next thing anyone knew, he was burying a wide open shot to seal the deal for South Korea.
The goal, a seemingly meaningless one from South Korea's side, elicited a big reaction. It's not every day that you beat the defending World Cup champion -- among the favorites this year -- to claw your way on top of them in group play standings.
However, no one was happier than Mexico, which clinched a berth to the knockout stage with South Korea's win in spite of a monumental 3-0 shut out against Sweden.
However, don't think that South Korean fans weren't celebrating the Pyrrhic victory over Germany. There was plenty of excitement to go around.
There were also those that just wanted an empty-netter, and they got their wish.
