World Cup 2018: Germany vs. Sweden odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Germany and Sweden face off in their second match of the 2018 World Cup on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. A desperate German squad will be looking for the full three points if it has any chance of advancing out of Group F, which also features Mexico and South Korea. Germany is posted at -240 for Saturday's match, meaning you would need to wager $240 on a German victory to gain a $100 profit. Sweden is at +700 (risk $100 to win $700), while a draw is +380. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



The model knows the Swedes were well-disciplined against the South Koreans in their opener, possessing the ball for 52 percent of the match and not yielding a single shot on net, which allowed Sweden to hang on for a tough 1-0 victory.



In order to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage from a competitive group, Sweden will almost assuredly need at least one point on Saturday. While Andreas Granqvist scored the lone goal in the opening match, Emil Forsberg is the player to keep an eye on. The 26-year-old forward has tremendous speed and shows it off playing for Leipzig in the Bundesliga.



But the model also knows Germany is led by 28-year-old Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller. The dynamic star tallied five goals in the last World Cup to lead his squad to a championship. He also notched five in the 2010 tournament.



