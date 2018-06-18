World Cup 2018 goal tracker: England's Harry Kane, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and every goal from every game in Russia

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.

And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup trophy.

Five players have scored more than one goal thus far in the tournament. Below you'll find a list of the top scorers in Russia.

Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 goals

Denis Cheryshev, 2 goals



Diego Costa, 2 goals

Harry Kane, 2 goals

Romelu Lukaku, 2 goals

Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.

June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Tunisia held its own after an early onslaught, but Harry Kane's two goals (11', 90+1') barely gave England the edge. A penalty from Ferjani Sassi (35') equalized a 1-0 match, but Kane's goal in stoppage time simply came at the best moment.

What a start for the Three Lions!



Harry Kane taps it home to put England up 1-0 early against Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/vTrhvCGam6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Tunisia equalizes!



Kyle Walker gives away a penalty and Sassi converts to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/LKAWUsZEWR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Captain Kane comes through for England in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/g27zfflL6e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Panama's first World Cup match didn't go as planned, but you can't face much firmer competition than Belgium. After threatening throughout the first half, Dries Mertens (47') put Belgium on the board with a wonderful volley. Romelu Lukaku (69', 75') added two more goals to cement the win.

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Lukaku's header was nice, but how about that pass by De Bruyne thoughhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMdp9vMmbC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Lukaku again!



The forward gets his second of the game to make it 3-0 for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/zWiyKMma1B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Sweden tops South Korea behind captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick goal (65').

#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL así fue el cobro de penal de Andreas Granqvist para el 1-0 de #SWE sobre #KOR pic.twitter.com/p9o6fqF4hK — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (20') and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (50') found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw.

OH MY 😱😱



Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/iOpkvNJmsr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Zuber scores 5 minutes into the second half to pull Switzerland level with Brazil! pic.twitter.com/86dFjPFRwj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

A first-half goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano (35') helped El Tri earn a massive upset over the reigning World Cup champs.

June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

A free kick goal by Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (56') proved to be the difference.

How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! pic.twitter.com/13nDBkOGoJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Croatia cruised to a win in their opener, with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32') knocking the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal. Luka Modric (71') made no mistake on a penalty kick later in the match, finishing with accuracy.

Mandzukic gets there first, but Nigeria's Etebo gets the final touch to put the Croatians ahead! pic.twitter.com/fmmoTpEbPf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Another game, another penalty!



Luka Modric buries it to give Croatia a 2-0 lead vs Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/baiod1fwIJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Peru was unable to capitalize on their chances in the first hour of this match before Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (59') delivered what would be the only goal of the match.

Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen!



Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities. pic.twitter.com/jjQYBDcDEm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1

Sergio Aguero (19') put Argentina on the board with a tough-to-stop strike into the top left corner of the net. Iceland quickly responded thanks to Alfred Finnbogason (23'), who scored his team's first ever World Cup goal. Despite chances later in the match, that's how things would end in this one.

El Kun!



Sergio Aguero creates something out of nothing to put Argentina ahead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ZSYWIrMBm6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Finnbogason scores Iceland's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal! 🇮🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/gnO14Ciu8n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Australia's penalty kick goal from Mile Jedinak (62') was not enough against France. An Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal (58') and a late score by Paul Pogba (80') was enough to give Les Bleus the win.

Antoine Griezmann buries the penalty after VAR ruled he was fouled in the box! pic.twitter.com/uO2QsI3BRl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Penalties giveth, penalties taketh away.



Australia equalizes after Umtiti is called for a handball in the box. pic.twitter.com/fxzQQNiN21 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

What a run by Paul Pogba to finish off a pretty team goal! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xfPqDQDyDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Ronaldo stole the storylines for this match, but Spain still came away from it with a point against Portugal in spite of his ridiculous performance. Diego Costa put up a pair of equalizers of his own before Nacho gave Spain its first lead, which Ronaldo of course erased.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener!



He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/P08bLoLcKV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa does it himself to pull Spain level! pic.twitter.com/7hoyfaHEyj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Another one for Diego Costa!



Spain's training-ground free kick ends up in the back of the net thanks to Busquets and Costa. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lpEVcJALe5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

UNBELIEVABLE STRIKE FROM NACHO! 😱



The defender makes up for his early mistake with a beauty to put Spain ahead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/r6Zokn9mQ5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scored an own goal (95') deep into stoppage time to give Iran the win.

Heartbreak for Morocco!



Bouhaddouz heads it into his own net in stoppage time to give Iran the lead. pic.twitter.com/7FA7Migvk5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.

What a goal!



Gimenez gives Uruguay the lead in the 89th minute! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RRBm3NzoXD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 15, 2018

June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:

UNBELIEVABLE first touch from Cheryshev! 😱



Russia take a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia thanks to this beautiful goal. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/SNb0wivZjZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Dzyuba gets the third for Russia!



Great cross from Golovin to all but put the game away for the hosts. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/o7ogKSQ9Lp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

How did Cheryshev follow up a beautiful first goal?



By scoring one like this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cGq58weTrz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

This was simply the cherry on top from Golovin. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f8JJZr5apY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018



