World Cup 2018 goal tracker: Every goal scored from every game in Russia

The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.

And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup Trophy.

Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.

June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.

What a goal!



Gimenez gives Uruguay the lead in the 89th minute! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RRBm3NzoXD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 15, 2018

June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:

UNBELIEVABLE first touch from Cheryshev! 😱



Russia take a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia thanks to this beautiful goal. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/SNb0wivZjZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Dzyuba gets the third for Russia!



Great cross from Golovin to all but put the game away for the hosts. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/o7ogKSQ9Lp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

How did Cheryshev follow up a beautiful first goal?



By scoring one like this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cGq58weTrz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

This was simply the cherry on top from Golovin. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f8JJZr5apY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018



