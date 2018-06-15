World Cup 2018 goal tracker: Every goal scored from every game in Russia

You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you miss

The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.

And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup Trophy.

Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.

June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.

June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:


